Imagine, you have returned home late from work and you sense that your husband is in a mood for some naughty adventure. Do you just say no and break the poor man’s heart, or just pretend you are also in a mood?

So, how would you tell him that you do not want to have sex without hurting his ego? Well, here’s all that you need to do.

1. Let your partner know in advance

Instead of saying bluntly at the last moment, tell him about your mood as early as possible and unfold it gradually. It’s logical, isn’t it? Before he starts making sexual advances, planning his moves or simply gearing up for a steamy session, subtly drop him a hint that you are very, very tired.

2. Be sincere

Rather than making futile excuses, be honest and tell him why you are not interested in having sex that night. Instead of coming up with a stern no, tell him slowly how your day was. Whether you had a bad day at the office, fight with your best friend or you are tired, share your situation before giving a negative reply. Once he gets to know what prompted you to stop his advances, he will embrace you with open arms.

3. Make it worth it

And when you guys finally hit the bed, put in some extra efforts and make it a memorable affair. Give him a warm hug or play his favourite music as you both snuggle in the bed. If he is a foodie, order something that he loves and don’t forget to light some candles to eat your dinner.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng