How to have the best morning sex for more intimate pleasure

Having an orgasm in the morning boosts levels of hormones like serotonin and oxytocin to make you feel more connected to your partner all day.

But as appealing as morning sex session can be, it can be hard to pull off. However, there is a way to make morning sex a regular part of your routine. So tonight, set your alarm 15 minutes early, then wake up to try these pleasurable positions.

1. The slow-motion spooning

You just need to get a bit closer. To get started, move together tightly in the spoon position, switching it up a bit by resting on your side with your legs closed, one leg stacked on top of the other. With your partner right behind you and your pelvises aligned, he can penetrate easily and move back and forth in long, slow, motions that go deep, stroking your G-spot. His hands are also free to stimulate your breasts and clitoris. Meanwhile, you can increase how good each thrust feels while flexing your pelvic floor muscles to trigger a stronger orgasm.

2. The good morning missionary

Roll on your back, grab a pillow and prop it up under your butt. Bring your knees first to your chest, then put your legs up so they rest on your partner's shoulders. With your bodies close, his energy will help inspire yours, and having your legs in the air helps to stretch them out and prompt energizing blood flow. This version of missionary also focuses on emotional closeness.

3. Bottoms up

Lie on your belly, then tilt your hips up and back; this tilt changes the angle of penetration, switching up the sensations you normally feel when your partner enters you from behind. It also allows your bodies to be physically closer than usual, boosting the sense of intimacy. Plus, you can still reach down to touch your clitoris, so you climax more quickly.