How to get your woman to relax before oral sex

Get your lady relaxed before oral sex if you want her to enjoy it!

If her mind is relaxed but her muscles are so tight that her legs snap shut every time your head gets to her knees, you aren’t going to get very far during cunnilingus. If massage, however, isn’t on the menu tonight, below are a few other things you can try to get her relaxed.

1. A foot rub

Foot rubs can do even more magic than a back massage and a hot bath put together. Studies in reflexology show that pressure points all over the foot lead directly to specific points in the body. When these pressure points are activated, the similar point in the body becomes relaxed and can promote wellness.

2. Brushing her hair

Brush it while watching a movie together or braid it for her if her hair is long enough. You can also do variations on this by scratching her scalp or using one of those head massagers. It will make her spine tingle! This is a great way to get good, relaxing feelings from the top of her head to the bottom of her feet.

3. Anything physically relaxing

If your idea to get her mentally relaxed is walking around in the mall and window shopping together, then buy her one of those chair massages. You can also do something like buying her a manicure or pedicure and complimenting her nails when she is finished. Anything that will physically calm her is the ticket to a successful cunnilingus session with a mind-bending orgasm.

