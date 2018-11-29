How to change your masturbation routine for better sex

news

When masturbation starts hindering your sex life, it’s time to switch it up.

If you’re having erectile difficulties, early ejaculation issues, or problems orgasming at all, here are some simple ways to tweak your masturbation habits.

1. If You can’t get hard with a partner

Your approach works well when you’re on your own, but can wreak havoc when you start having sex with a partner. Your body might be so used to your specific touch that it has a hard time responding to your partner’s. Or you may have masturbated in a way that’s not possible to replicate with a partner. If you’ve been masturbating in the same way for decades, it can take some time to train your body to respond to other types of stimulation, but it’s definitely doable. There is an endless number of ways to masturbate, so discovering new techniques can be a very good process.

2. If you ejaculate too quickly

Over the years, you trained your body to reach orgasm ASAP, perhaps even in mere seconds. Then you hit adulthood and all of a sudden you want something completely different from your dick: to last longer instead of orgasming as quickly as possible! Fortunately, you can train yourself to last longer with masturbation. Think about how long you would like to last during your preferred partnered sexual activities. Aim to last that long for at least half of your masturbation sessions. You can also get better at recognizing what happens in your body in the moments right before orgasm. The more familiar you are with each step leading up to “the point of no return”, the less likely you’ll be to get caught off guard by a quick orgasm when you’re with a partner.

3. If you take too long to orgasm

You hear a lot about premature ejaculation, but plenty of men have the opposite problem: taking too long. This is also a consequence of using a very specific or unusual masturbation technique since it’s harder to orgasm when you aren’t using that method. For example, many men use a very firm grip on their penises when they masturbate and can’t get hard without that extra pressure. For some men, there’s an element of control that comes up. They like being the ones stimulating themselves and have a hard time responding to another person’s touch. If you feel like that may be the case for you, try playing with masturbation techniques where you’re not in full control of the stimulation.

