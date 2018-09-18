How Halima got a professional vagina massage Part 2 (R-18+)

news

Facing the mirror I couldn’t help but feel his eyes were taking in the moment too but I pretended not to be aware, sustaining the pretense that he was just sleeping quietly.

The sensation of hands on me brought back a memory that I still found such a sexual thrill. Maybe that’s why I enjoyed the sensation of oiling myself after a bath, and the more I thought about it, the more I realized that’s why he enjoyed watching me too.

I didn’t keep it a secret but allowed myself the pleasure of sharing the experience I had by telling Ayomide of my time in Port Harcourt, and in that way, it kept the arousing scene more alive in my head for the both of us.

I found it all so intoxicating, one of the most erotic experiences I ever had was having another strange pair of male hands caress my body. I had told him nearly 15 months earlier of my experience of a handsome masseuse on a holiday to Port Harcourt, and how one afternoon allowing myself a heady moment of delirious sexual desire that was so out of character it was a little hard to believe at the time.

It didn’t feel wrong at all, I know I invited it and since then it continued to entertain my horny thoughts every time I felt the sensation of oil on my body.

I had often told some part of the story to Ayomide, I found out it aroused his mind to hear how I behaved. I said that I deliberately flexed my upper arms, allowing the towel to loosen its grip around my chest, slipping it lower down my body to reveal my body beneath. I remember at the time it didn’t worry me to be naked lying before this strange man as his hands kept working their way so eagerly over my body.

It all started in such an obviously innocent mode, as I felt his hands could do no wrong and with the firm and masterly touch he had I just wanted him to move lower. I became desperate for him to move lower, parting my legs as he did so, inviting his touch to the private parts of my body.

He was reading my body language and followed perfectly my quiet wishes without speaking. I wanted his fingers to move into my body and respond to my urges. No words were spoken, I just felt his fingers edge deeper into me where they began to build up an excitement.

The sensation was heavenly, and as he played with me more, I lay on the table and spread my legs wider, feeling the pleasure rip into my muscles. I struggled to hold back any sound and began to moan as he beat my wet pussy over and over, my muscles crying out to explode in one overwhelming sensation.

Before I knew it Ayomide was pouring more oil and drizzling it over my boobs then down onto my stomach and navel as his hands polished their way over my flesh, his face watching closely as my body responded to his touch.

Was he also reminding himself about my afternoon of pleasure all those months ago in Port Harcourt? It was often brought up, but today I let the memory remain tightly in my mind as I opened my legs for his hand to drift down to my swollen aroused pussy.

I couldn’t help but smile at him as his fingers took on my thoughts and entered my body.

Exploring my growing wetness which only added to the ease of his fingers moving in and out of me. The combination of my reminiscing about how horny it was and the physical pleasure I was experiencing was intense. He could see my face reflect how I was feeling and moved down between my legs allowing his tongue to stroke the creases and mounds of my pussy while his finger continued to arouse my soft moist lips.

Each move and flick of his tongue brought me closer to orgasm, my legs falling more open, I let the pleasure wash over my body as his hardness grew. Seeing him so horny for me I moved down his body to expose his hard cock. I'm never tired of seeing how sexy he looked when he was fully naked before me, his strong muscular frame on display. I enjoyed the chance to take him in my mouth.

Now I was snuggled between his legs, looking up at him, while my tongue took long, sensual strokes of his hard dick. The act I found was such a turn on, playing the seductive vixen to his physical presence, watching his eye contact closely as I tasted and sucked, my mouth consuming all I could while working to build pleasure deep into his groin.

I loved how he fucked me and I wanted him deep inside, feeling his hands caress me as he did. I knew it would only be moments until I felt him slide into me, my wetness allowing such ease of moment before he would be thrusting in and out of me in such controlled rhythm.

As he lay behind me I felt his hands moving with greater passion over my body and his cock penetrating me. He was a deliberate and careful lover, taking his time to work my body, teasing my pussy with each penetrating move building up the sensation within me.

It wasn’t long before I ached with pleasure, my muscles spasming with the intensity that waved through my legs. He collapsed into my arms and we lay for a while kissing and telling each other how much we do love ourselves.

