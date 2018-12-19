Dear Sarah,

My teeth always seem to get in the way when I give my partner a blowjob and I’m afraid of hurting him. Do you know what I could do to stop this?

Dear anonymous,

A blowjob is an incredible gift that you can give your guy – unless your teeth get caught on his penis. Then, you’ve caused more pain than pleasure and it’s not really a pleasant thing.

If you’re a pro at giving a blowjob, you probably know how to keep your teeth to yourself but then again, many women think they know how to go down on a guy when really all they’re doing is causing him pain and discomfort with their teeth.

No matter how kinky you think your guy is, or how kinky you are, it’s not the time to nibble or bite when giving a blowjob. Teeth can put an amazing amount of pressure on a man’s penis, and that’s just scary – not to mention all the horror stories guys have heard about men getting their penises bit off during oral sex.

However, the most common time that the teeth scrape against the penis during oral sex is when a woman tries to put the whole thing in her mouth. Sure, deep throating is great and all if you know how to do it, but most of the time, women accidentally drag their teeth against their partner’s penis on the way up. You can avoid this by not going down so far on his penis and using your hand to stimulate the shaft instead.

You can also use your tongue and lips more. A lot of women think that if they just simply suck on a man’s penis, that they’re giving fellatio the right way. Nothing could be further from the truth! A great blowjob doesn’t happen by just sticking a penis in your mouth. You have to have some skill in this area, and use your tongue and lips to stimulate the many different sensitive areas of a man’s genitals.

If your partner starts getting really into what you’re doing, he may start thrusting his hips faster and faster as he gets closer to climax. This may end up doing more harm than good, because if he’s going too fast, you’re going to have a lot less control over what is going on and your teeth may slip out from behind your lips and scrape him – which can be worse and do more damage if you’re going fast! If he starts thrusting too fast, use your hands to control his hips and slow him down.