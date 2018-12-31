Dear Sarah,

Please, how can I make my girl enjoy sex?

Dear anonymous,

Use these tips on how to satisfy a woman in bed and you’ll know what it takes to keep it exciting and all it takes is a deeper understanding of your partner and her needs.

To truly have amazing sex and satisfy your woman in bed, you need to learn to make her mind enjoy the things you do in bed.

After all, two people can get together and have great sex for a while. But very soon, boredom will set in and the excitement of passionate sex will start to fizzle out in no time.

However, men get sexually aroused extremely fast and can lose the erection really fast too. But a woman, she takes her time to get aroused, and when she does get aroused, she stays aroused for a long time.

Here's how to make your woman enjoy sex...

1. Go downtown

If you’re having a hard time getting your woman warmed up for the act, just go down on her and spend a gentle while down there. Almost always, this would help build the strenght for a great night ahead.

2. Foreplay

Most men hurry the foreplay bit without any consideration for the woman they’re with. Just because you’re up and ready doesn’t mean your woman is ready too. Take your time before penetration, and both of you will enjoy sex a lot more.

3. Hygiene matters

Looking good for your woman makes a huge difference in the experience she has in bed. Have a shower if you’re making love at the end of a long day, and keep all those hairy regions clean and trimmed. Smell great and feel great in bed, and your woman will definitely have a hard time keeping her hands off of you!

4. Don’t be selfish

Put your woman’s needs in bed before yours. Understand her preferences in bed, be it about the dim lighting or the right side of the bed, and make sure she’s feeling comfortable enough to enjoy having sex without any insecurities.

5. Let her orgasm first

The last tip to satisfy your woman is only the most important one. The perfect orgasm is the high point of lovemaking. And if you orgasm before her, it’s almost certain that she’ll have to make do without an orgasm. Control your erection better and learn to hold on for longer, so you can satisfy your woman completely before you orgasm.

Keeping a woman happy sexually isn’t really hard, just as long as you remember the above tips.