How can I gain confidence in the cowgirl sex position?

news

Dear Sarah,

Aside from feeling like my guy is getting a really great view of my body, I just don't feel like I do a good job. How can I combine being on top without feeling so uncomfortable?

Dear anonymous,

A lot of women can relate to feeling uncomfortable while in the cowgirl position, and it all boils down to is a lack of confidence. If we don’t feel sexy or know whether we’re pleasing our partner, why would we want to saddle up in the first place?

ALSO READ: I want my partner to have kinkier sex with me

Men don’t really care about that little bit of tummy flab you can’t stop obsessing over. Trust me: They're just ecstatic that you’re having sex with them!

I know, letting go of those long-standing insecurities is easier said than done. But if you’re up there and your mind starts heading towards negative thoughts, try turning your focus to all the pleasure you’re giving your partner, and the pleasure you’re experiencing.

If you can replace those negative thoughts with new and positive ones, you’ve already won half the battle.

The great news is, there’s no rule that says you have to be completely naked! If you’re feeling insecure about his view from below, wear something that makes you feel comfortable and sexy, like a slinky tank top or lingerie.

Being on top lets you control the motion and depth of penetration. Plus, with him on his back, you’re free to grind your hips in whatever way will provide the best direct clitoral stimulation. Basically, it puts you in control of both of your orgasms.

Still, if you aren’t a regular rider, it can be challenging to relax, let go, and have fun. Think of it as a sport; the more you practice, the better and more confident you’ll be out on the field.

ALSO READ: I keep getting dry during sex, what can I do?

Assume the position by putting your knees on either side of your partner or squatting over him with your feet flat on the mattress. Slowly lower yourself down onto his penis—with an emphasis on slowly. That moment of penetration when you’re on top is super-hot and feels amazing, so don’t speed through it!

Once he’s inside you, you can start by moving up and down to build momentum, or place your breasts lightly against his chest while rubbing from side to side. This lets you enjoy the pleasure of this position without feeling completely exposed.