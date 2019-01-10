Your attitude matters a lot when giving your partner a blowjob. If you have a bad attitude about it, the activity isn’t going to be enjoyable for either you or your partner.

But if you have a good attitude about the blowjob, it will really turn your partner on and get him into it.

When you act like sucking him off is a responsibility rather than something fun and enjoyable for you, it makes your partner feel exactly like that – unsexy, undesired and uncared about. This makes it very hard for him to get lost in the pleasure or really feel any pleasure at all. His mind will be preoccupied with trying to figure you out than being open to receiving intense pleasure and orgasms from oral sex.

Taking porn, for instance, you’ll notice that in almost every blowjob porn, the girl on the giving end is just plain happy about sucking her man off! Now you most certainly do not have to go to the extremes that these women do – or else it will probably come off as fake anyways – mimicking their willingness and enthusiasm about giving a blowjob will make you really good at it. A great attitude is even more important than learning great blowjob skills.

So smile and act like it's fun. With a great attitude, you can give your partner the best blowjob of his life – even if you’re not that skilled at different techniques and moves you can do. Just act like you get really turned on by the idea of going down on him and giving him the ultimate pleasure.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng