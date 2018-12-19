The lubricant has gotten an infamous reputation for being needed only when either a man can’t get a woman turned on enough to get her wet or a woman can’t get wet enough no matter how hard her partner tries.

Sadly, this common misunderstanding about why extra lubrication is needed or useful during sex leads to couples choosing not to use lube and using saliva or nothing instead! This can be absolutely harmful to a woman’s orgasm.

However, there is completely nothing wrong with your method or her bodily functions if she’s not wet enough during sex. Some women just don’t produce a lot of natural fluids, while others produce a lot.

It is a myth that a woman’s production of vaginal fluids has a direct association with her level of arousal – there is some relationship there, yes. But not for every woman and not every time. So no, there’s nothing wrong with her. And there’s nothing wrong with your technique. Even if she’s as dry as a bone, she may really be digging what you’re doing. She just might be a girl who takes longer to produce fluid.

When you use lube during sex, it provides a slicker, slipperier work area. When you lube your girl up, everything feels better. Your tongue feels better, your penis feels better and it’s much easier for her to reach orgasm.

Every sensation is heightened, whereas, without a slippery surface to work with, she’s going to experience discomfort. Her clitoris, for example, is going to be much more sensitive and responsive when it is lubricated than when you’re rubbing a dry finger or dry tongue over it.

Don’t think that water or spit works just as well because honestly, it doesn’t. Some people like thinner lubrication while others like more gel-like consistencies. Some people just can’t get enough of the smell of strawberries when they’re giving their lover oral sex. Lube is fun and it will help turn sex into something amazing.