Here's why 69 position can improve your sex life

The 69 position is something a lot of couples try but don't do regularly.

  • Published:
Here's why 69 can improve your sex life play

69 sex position.

(India)

The 69 position is great for giving each other mutual pleasure. While the 69 position can be great for foreplay, not a lot of couples use it to orgasm. Most people think of this as a starter position or something to get the ball rolling for the real sex.

However, the 69 position is great for foreplay or for bringing the both of you to orgasm. 69 can improve your sex life immensely. Below are some ways that you can improve your sex life through the 69 position.

ALSO READ: Here's how to play with her breasts the right way

1. The female influence

The 69 position has a vital advantage for girls. Men love to see the most intimate parts of a woman’s body from behind. While you are in this position your partner Will be able to give you oral sex from a view that he will love. This will also give you control over how deep you want your vagina on his mouth. A man can please you while you are pleasing him, bringing you both to orgasm with a view that he will never grow tired of.

2. The man's advantage

With the 69 position, you both getting you what you want. When she is on top of you, she will give you different sensations just by the angle that your penis is at when it goes into her mouth. This angle is not something that is typically felt unless you are engaging in 69.

ALSO READ: 3 sex positions that make you look good

3. Side by side

Traditional 69 will leave a girl’s legs tired and her knees irritated. If you are looking for an easier way to achieve the benefits of 69 but without all of the stresses, the side by side is a great way to go. Simply lie on your side and get into the 69 position.

4. Intimacy

69 can easily improve your sex life because it can build intimacy. This allows the both of you take things slow and forget the rush of pumping away at each other. 69 rarely requires any kind of lube so it can easily be employed from other foreplay methods such as kissing.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

