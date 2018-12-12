Here's why 69 can improve your sex life

news

The 69 is a great position for giving each of your mutual pleasure and most people think of this as a starter position or something to get the ball rolling for the real match.

69 position can really improve your sex life. So here are some ways that you can improve your sex life through the 69 position.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to get her to give you blowjob regularly

1. Female advantage

Men love to see the most intimate parts or woman’s body from behind. While you are in this position your partner Will be able to give you oral sex from a view that he will love. This will also give you control over how deep you want your vagina on his mouth. A man can please you while you are pleasing him, bringing you both to orgasm with a view that he will never grow tired of.

2. Male advantage

Getting a blowjob is something that all guys relish. However, the problem with having a girl give you oral sex is that she doesn’t get anything out of it. With the 69 position, you both getting you what you want. When she is on top of you, she will give you different sensations just by the angle that your penis is at when it goes into her mouth.

ALSO READ: What if I don’t like the taste of semen?

3. Side by side

If you are looking for an easier way to achieve the benefits of 69 but without all of the stresses, the side by side is a great way to go. Simply lie on your side and get into the 69 position. This going to put more weight on your side, but you will be able to shift the shift by bracing against your partner’s legs. This will also give you better access to the small of your partner’s back and their butt.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng