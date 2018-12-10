Here's what you should know if she wants it rough

news

Rough sex is different than the sweet, hot charm of a typical night. Rough sex gets physical and it can get powerful.

If this sounds interesting, then this is probably something for you. And, at the right time, with the right partner, it can a lot of fun and can bring you closer. If rough sex is what she wants, you know these things.

1. Discuss a safe word

A safe word is a word, which when spoken, means "stop everything." It’s your mutually agreed-upon quick exit, and it's necessary so you can engage in sex where the normal signs that you should stop don't necessarily mean stop. Without a safe word, rough sex could be rape.

2. Loosen up

It can be useful to get comfortable beforehand and loosen up a bit. Whether it’s a drink or something else, whatever you use to relax your nerves and relax your wild thoughts — this can help you feel more relaxed during the act and free to try things you haven't in the past.

3. Be in charge

Sometimes it takes her getting dominant as your motivation to become even more dominant than she is. Anyone with a flare of dominance in their personality can really let go and let it roll here. If you’re not sure what to do, instead of undressing her — rip her dress open, yank her skirt up. Tear her bra and panties off.

4. Make use of your teeth

Try biting at the nape of her neck slightly. Then work your way down — nibbling and biting as you go. Leaving your mark — whether by nibbling or more — defines rough sex from vanilla sex. Some men love when women leave nail marks on their backs, so if that sounds good to you, ask for it.

5. Spank her

Bend her over your knee and spank her. Or slap her, doggie style — a hallmark of rough sex. As with biting, you can also find yourself leaving a handprint on her skin through hard spanking.

