Here's what you should know before masturbating on your period

news

Masturbating can be a great way to get in touch with your body. It feels amazing and it can help you realize what you like and don’t like when it comes to other sexy time activities.

Those who are experimental can try different things, like positions and toys, which might lead you to consider masturbating while on your period. Some people might find that they’re more aroused during their periods. It might originally seem a bit gross, but you do not need to hold off masturbating until your period is done. Before you go down there, here are a few things you should know.

ALSO READ: Here's what to do if your partner is bad at sex

1. It can get messy

Blood can get everywhere including the sheets, the mattress, your clothes, your hands. Within that, it can get in all sorts of cracks you didn't even know exist. You should be aware because knowing this beforehand can hopefully help you make adjustments to make the situation more enjoyable and less messy.

2. You might find it easier to leave your underwear on

If you wear pads and/or you want to avoid getting blood everywhere, rubbing yourself with your panties on could be an option. You could do it over top of your underwear or you could just reach down there and stimulate your clitoris. If you want to insert anything up your vagina, it will obviously be a lot harder in the situation.

3. Sex toys might not be the best option

A sex toy doesn't absorb blood so it's not going to stop the bleeding. It's not a tampon. If you do decide to use sex toys, you will have to be very thorough in cleaning them before and after. Blood can get into all parts of the toy.

ALSO READ: Here's how to stop getting distracted during sex

4. Fingering will feel different

Be aware that fingering will be messy. If it's part of your normal masturbation routine and you still want to try it, ensure that you're being hygienic and washing your hands before and after. To keep things clean, you might elect to use a condom on your finger. If you go bare, prepare for the mess and for things to feel different.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng