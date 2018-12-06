Here's what to do with your other hand while masturbating

news

It might seem weird, but it will actually feel really good when you are putting all of that effort into getting it on with yourself.

It’s a large form of self-pleasure. If you want some tips on what to do with your other hand while you are pleasuring yourself down there, check these out.

1. Touching your boobs

Touching your nipples can turn you on, which is a pretty cool thing when you're already masturbating. Try it out next time. Trust me, you'll love it.

2. Using both hands

Use one hand on your clit, and the other hand inside for a whole new feel. Of course, don't go too fast and only do what feels good. But, the double stimulation might be your new favourite activity.

3. Changing between hands

Switch between both hands. Solo-sex with your non-dominant hand can actually be an interesting and new feeling. Since you're not used to it, you might have a different experience.

4. Touch your thighs

That means that if you touch it, you can get turned on. So, while one hand is doing the whole masturbating thing, your other hand can caress your thighs.

