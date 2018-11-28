Pulse.ng logo
Here's what to do if you're a guy who struggles to orgasm

If you struggle to reach orgasm, here’s what you should do.

Here's what to do if you're a guy who struggles to orgasm play

Has it been easier to orgasm with certain partners, but not others? There are a lot of potential causes for struggles with orgasm, and one of the best ways to start weeding out those causes is by developing a clearer picture of your specific history.

Here's what you should do if you are struggling with orgasm.

1. See your doctor

Medications and medical conditions can make it harder or impossible to reach orgasm. It’s a good idea to book an appointment with your doctor to talk about potential medical factors. Some of the most frequent causes of orgasmic blockages include: Prescription drugs. Anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications are the most frequent culprits.

2. Chill on the partying

If you tend to only have difficulty orgasming after a long night of rough partying, it may be time to re-examine your party habits. Alcohol, amphetamines, and cocaine can all make it much more difficult to reach orgasm in the moment, and long-term usage can lead to long-term problems. Do your dick a favour and either practice moderation or quit.

3. Examine your masturbation habits

There are a good number of men who can orgasm just fine on their own but have a hard time getting there with a partner. In these cases, masturbation is one of the most frequent causes of orgasmic difficulties. A lot of men masturbate in the exact same way, every single time. Masturbation is great, don’t get us wrong, but it’s easy to condition your body to only respond to that exact kind of stimulation and it may be affecting you.

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

