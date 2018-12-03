Pulse.ng logo
Here's what to do if a condom breaks during sex

If a condom breaks during sex, you don’t just brush it off, you need to do something about it.

Here's what to do if a condom breaks during sex play

If a condom breaks, you don’t just shrug and forget about it. You need to act. And in a lot of cases, you need to act quickly. That’s why it’s important to know what to do ahead of time. That way, if a condom ever does break, you can jump into action.

Here’s what to do if a condom breaks during sex:

Condoms have been made to withstand a lot. There’s always a chance a condom could break or rip. The thing to be aware of is that the odds are very small.

One thing is to use a good quality water-based or silicone-based lube. This will reduce the friction making the chances of the condom breaking less likely. What’s more, it will also make for a more enjoyable experience for you and your boo.

Another thing is to make sure that you check the expiration on condoms. Secondly, make sure you’re storing condoms in a cool, dry place.

Also opening it with teeth or long finger-nails could weaken it. Or, you could actually nick the rubber which will then make the condom more likely to split.

If you’re freaked out, it will be harder to think logically. If condoms are your only form of protection and you’re not on The Pill or have an IUD. You might want to consider taking emergency birth control. This is critical if your guy ejaculated in or even around your vag after the condom broke. Be aware that you should take emergency birth control ASAP.

