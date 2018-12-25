So, if you’re saving the oral stimulation for the main performance, you can gently use your hands to bring his penis to life.

But remember, a weak penis is a delicate one so methods that you would use on an erect penis can sometimes still apply here. Below are ways to stimulate your partner's penis like a pro.

1. Be gentle

Stroke his penis and touch it tenderly, the way you would want to be touched to get aroused. Would you want your partner instantly rubbing your clitoris when you haven’t been warmed up at all? So, give him some stimulation and some time to get fully aroused if you and your partner find yourselves in this type of situation.

2. Pay attention to his head

This is where the bulk of the sensitive nerve endings are bundled up and what better way to get your partner’s penis erect than to give it a jump start! Try to stay away from areas that you know don’t have a whole lot of nerve endings, such as the base of the penis because in reality it will be wasted effort. If you and your partner have had successful oral sex before, try some of his favourite methods to get him going.

3. Start licking immediately

You don’t have to wait for your partner to be hard before putting his penis in your mouth. Although with fellatio, the man is generally aroused beforehand, this is not always the case. It actually feels quite pleasurable for the man to have his entire penis wrapped up in your hot, warm mouth.

