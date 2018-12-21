We have the idea that sex is always supposed to be spontaneous, so making the decision to schedule sex feels like a confirmation that your sex life is officially dead.

Here's how schedule sex can be more fun.

1. Decide what kind of scheduling works for you

You can make scheduling sex feel much more personal—and more exciting—if you and your partner have a discussion about the type of schedule works for other activities in your life. If you’re hyper-scheduled people, the detail-oriented parts of your brains may enjoy having a sit-down at the beginning of the month and scheduling specific time blocks for intimacy. If you like consistency, you may want to agree that Fridays are always your day for doing it.

2. Agree to a simple minimum

Pick one activity that feels totally manageable to you. It might be something like masturbating side by side or cuddling naked together. When you make a sex date, you’re agreeing to a simple minimum of a specific activity. If you feel like doing more, that’s great! If not, you’ll still have an opportunity to connect.

3. Should be treated like a date

When you’re dating someone new, you’re still planning sex, just in a different way. You set dates with each other, and you may know days or even weeks in advance that you’re probably going to be getting into their pants. Having a date on the calendar actually creates incredibly sensual anticipation.

