Here's how to prepare for a second round of sex

While there are certain structural complications involved with quickly going again that men are up against, it's not impossible to give her an encore performance – as long as you know the challenges you're up against, and how to overcome them.

With a few tips you'll be able to rise to the occasion and satisfy her a second time.

1. Be clear on your refractory period

Understanding your refractory period and how it concerns you personally is a key first step to mastering your best course of action to prepare for a second round of sex. The refractory period refers to the time it takes a man to become sexually aroused and sustain an erection following sex. This varies between men and is impacted by age. Younger men may be ready within minutes, while older men may take hours.

2. Keep the arousal process going

Refractory periods are always going to be the challenge to overcome when gearing up for a second round. But having your partner continue to stimulate you after round one can help make the period more pleasurable – which may help get things up and running sooner. Also, make sure you're communicating with your partner during this period if it becomes too much.

3. Take a break

You know your body better than anyone – so if you need a significant amount of time before a second round of sex is something that's attainable for you. Consider doing something playful and fun with your partner. Take a shower together, give her a sensual massage or start giving her foreplay. This will help pass the time until you are naturally ready for round two.

4. Clean up

You're going to have to do it anyway – so why not use your refractory period to make sure you're doing things as safely during round two as you did the first time around? Unless you're trying to get pregnant, be sure to clean up properly after the first round of sex in order to be fully cautious about disease and pregnancy prevention. Wash the area with soap and water, urinate, and properly dispose of everything from the first time you had sex.

