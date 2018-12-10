Pulse.ng logo
Here's how to masturbate by humping stuff

Humping stuff is a really common form of masturbating.

Here's how to masturbate by humping stuff play

Masturbating.

(Quora)

According to Sexual Behaviour In The Human Female, many girls hump things at a young age without even realizing it.

So, even if you haven’t done it consciously there is a chance that you have humped things before when you were younger and just beginning to learn about your body.

However, if you want to try humping as a form of masturbating, you totally should, since it’s a normal thing that so many people do. You might not know how to start doing it, which is why we are here to help you out.

Whether or not you’ve masturbated before, humping is actually a good way to start out. It’s pretty easy and a little less scary than the idea of sticking your fingers in your body.

You can start by finding something you want to hump. Have it be something soft, like a pillow, the arm of a couch, or even a stuffed animal. If you want to avoid getting messy, you should hump things while you still have pants on.

Not only will it be better for your vag, but it won’t get whatever you are humping all sticky. It’s just a better idea to keep your underwear on, for the safety of your vag.

Then, you should do what feels good. Start out slow, since you don’t want to hurt yourself. Put a little bit of pressure on your clit and move back and forth until it feels good. The main thing to remember here is that it shouldn’t hurt or feel painful, especially if you are using something soft like a pillow.

