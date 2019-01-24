The 69 sex position is pretty accurate if you look at the numbers and imagine the rounded, O-like part of each number as your heads.

The 69 sex position starts with you having your partner lie down, flat on their back. Then climb on top, so you’re facing away from your partner. Your vagina should be lined up with your partner’s mouth, and theirs with yours, or you try it in a side-by-side position. Below are smart ways to make the position an actually pleasant experience and make it hotter.

1. Don’t be too serious

The trick to 69ing like a pro is to have fun with it. Keep it relaxed and sensual. You can have your partner lie on the bed so that his head’s hanging slightly over the edge. Stand on the floor over him, and as you kiss and massage his upper half, slowly crawl your way down his body until you’re both in position.

2. Use your hands

There’s plenty more body to explore as you’re going down on each other. Not only can your hands pleasure the other hot spots surrounding his lower regions—such as his testicles and perineum—but they can also be put to good use when your mouth needs a breather.

3. Don’t be shy about multitasking

Giving cunnilingus in this position can be awkward, no matter how many pillows are involved. Keep a small vibrator handy or tell your partner to stimulate the vulva in addition to tongue action.

