Here's how to locate your g-spot

A lot of women have issues locating their g-spot.

  Published:
Locating your g-spot.

For most women, the g-spot (Grafenberg spot) is hard to locate because of its size, dimension, and location vary from woman to woman.

The g-spot is a region about the size of a dime and it is very sensitive because it is made up of nerve tissues. The g- spot is often thought of as being part of the urethral sponge.

ALSO READ: 3 easy ways to give her a blended orgasm

How to locate the g-spot.

Start by placing one hand over your bladder just above the bone. With the other hand, use 2 fingers and insert them touching the top of your vagina.

A woman trying to locate her g-spot.

The area that is the most sensitive where you press between the two hands is the typical area of the g-spot. So if you use your fingers, you’ll feel the difference in texture in the area where the g-spot is located.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to make masturbation even better

The g-spot is rougher than the rest of the smooth vaginal lining. If you reach something that feels like the tip of your nose, you are touching your cervix and you’ve gone too far.

