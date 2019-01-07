If you’ve got a body that’s a perfect figure 8, life just got easier for you when it comes to working your sex appeal. But a great body is really never enough to ooze sex appeal and entice everyone around you.

When we talk about sex appeal, it’s practically always the physical qualities that come to mind. But by using the below tips you will learn that there are many other definite signs of sex appeal too that go past physical attributes.

1. Having a great body

Work on having sexy, toned legs or sexy abs. It’s easy to sit back and whine about how fat you are or why no one ever gives you a second glance. Start working out and take a force to look good. You may have to run for six months to lose weight, but just sitting around and having a burger and fries isn’t going to make you look any better. Do you want to look good? Get ready to work your butt.

2. Glow

Eat healthily, sleep well and get that glowing skin. When you feel good about your daily lifestyle, your skin would start to glow, and you will feel and look a lot better. And your sex appeal, well, it’ll start to grow too.

3. Perfumes

Have your own collection of perfumes that smell great on you. When it comes to picking fragrances and perfumes, always remember that what smells great on someone else may not work for you. A lot of things like your body temperature and your body’s natural fragrance matters here.

4. Dress well

For starters, dress well and always look your best. If you don’t think your dressing style is something to brag about, use a few fashion magazines. Dressing well is one of the basic steps in knowing how to increase your sex appeal.

5. Also, build your confidence

If you want to know how to increase your sex appeal, learn to work on your confidence. Be positive and learn to look at the bright side of everything you do. Feeling unworthy or uncomfortable around people doesn’t help in growing your sex appeal. Work on your confidence and understand your true worth.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng