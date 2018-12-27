Underwater sex poses a fair amount of technical challenges, but a lot of people still fantasize about it.

Below are simple ways to get laid under water.

1. Find support

One of the trickiest things about having intercourse in water is trying to get enough support to thrust. The weightlessness of water is nice when you’re spending a lazy afternoon in the pool, but it doesn’t help when you’re trying to achieve penetration. You’ll need to find some props to give you enough leverage. Try sitting on pool stairs or holding onto a guardrail.

2. Be careful with condoms

Most condoms can be used in water, but getting them wet makes them more prone to slipping off. This, of course, can expose you to a risk of STIs or pregnancy. Plus, the chemicals used to keep pools clean can damage condoms. You may want to consider a polyurethane condom if you’re having sex in a pool, as polyurethane can better withstand chemicals like chlorine.

3. Use lube

Being underwater might make your limbs nice and slippery, but it doesn’t do anything for your vagina or anus. If anything, having penetrative intercourse underwater can dry out your cracks even more. If you’re just going for a quickie and are OK with a little discomfort, you might be fine. But if you’re having intercourse for a significant amount of time, you’ll need to use lube for your underwater adventures. You can’t use water-based lube, because all of the water surrounding you will wash it away. Instead, you’ll need to use something silicone-based.

