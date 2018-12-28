A lot of people love anal sex, and some other people don’t even understand the temptation to try it. No one is going to force you to try anal, but there are a few reasons to give it a try.

There are plenty of nerve endings in and around your anus that makes anal research worth it. Some people can even have orgasms from anal play alone. So if you are getting a little bored with your regular routine, anal sex will definitely shake things up.

1. Make sure to keep it clean

Just like with any other type of sex, you have to take precautions to keep yourself safe during anal. You can transmit STIs through anal sex. In fact, transmission rates are higher for anal sex than for most other sexual activities, since anal tissues are sensitive and responsive to micro-tears. Use a condom unless you’re already fluid-bonded with your partner.

2. Empty your bowels

Take a shower after your bowel movement. Clean the outside of your asshole with a bit of soap and water. Avoid anal if you have an upset stomach and also keep tissues within arm’s reach for easy clean-up.

3. Go all in

Most anal virgins are bound to be a little nervous at first, so give yourself plenty of time to get aroused. Do the usual things you do when you’re naked together. If you’re the receiving partner, an orgasm beforehand will help your muscles relax. Lube is non-negotiable for anal sex. Your rectum is very tight and doesn’t create lubrication on its own as a vagina does, so you need lube to help things slide in properly.

4. Go as slow as possible

Pretend you’re actually in slow motion, and try moving at half-speed. The receiver should focus on keeping their muscles relaxed. You may feel yourself instinctively tensing up, so keep taking deep breaths and trying to release that tension. You’re putting a big thing into a small hole, so expect that there will be some discomfort. Don’t ever push yourself to keep going if it doesn’t feel right. Keep working your way down the shaft of the penis slowly. Don’t start thrusting in and out until you’ve achieved complete penetration, and the receiver is comfortable with moving forward.

Once you’re both feeling at ease, you can pick up the pace and start thrusting more. You want to avoid pulling all the way out and pushing back in, so try to limit thrusts to a small range of motion. Make sure to keep communicating about what feels good and what doesn’t.

When you’re both done with your anal fun, make sure that the giver pulls out as slowly as possible. Having something that big exiting your anus can feel a little strange, but slowing it down will make it feel much better. Don’t be concerned if the anus doesn’t immediately return to its usual state. It’s just taken a bit of a beating and needs some time to close back up.

Wipe yourself off with tissues, then take a trip to the bathroom to clean up more thoroughly. Even if the player used a condom, it’s still a good idea to wash off with soap and water. Soap will also help take care of the lube around the anus. Make sure not to have any other sexual contact before cleaning up. In particular, putting a penis that has just been in an anus into a vagina is a one-way ticket to a vaginal infection.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng