If having an orgasm consistently takes you long, you’re probably questioning how to speed your body up and reach orgasm faster.

Below are some excellent tips on how to have an orgasm in less than a minute.

1. Relax

Most men/women tense themselves up entirely during sex, and when your muscles and body are tensed up, you’re actually going to have a harder time reaching orgasm than if you were relaxed. This also applies if you’re trying to have sex after work, or when you’re stressed out about something. So take just a few minutes before you get started to relax. Breathe in and out deeply, and concentrate on relaxing your body from head to toe.

2. Foreplay

Foreplay is a huge messenger to having a quick orgasm. If you’re not totally aroused before you get started, you’re either not going to climax at all or it’s going to take you a long time to finally reach your peak. To make sure you have an orgasm faster than ever before, start with foreplay. Whether before masturbation or before sex, give yourself some time for foreplay and allow yourself to get aroused.

3. Using sex toys

Don’t be afraid to bring sex toys into the bedroom for yourself and for you and your partner. Most women can’t reach orgasm in less than a minute by just using their fingers, but it can happen easily for you if you use a vibrator. Sex toys are easy to use during masturbation, but a lot of women and men feel that sex toys are for solo play only and not for use by couples.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng