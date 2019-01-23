Dry humping isn't just something people do before they're ready to have penetrative sex or be completely naked in front of a partner.

For ladies, dry humping can lead to mind-blowing orgasms. Clitoral stimulation for women is the goddess of sex but is typically overlooked due to our patriarchal view on sex and pleasure.

While people with penises can get pleasure from outercourse, dry humping is all about the clitoris. The repetitive motion applies constant friction and pressure to the clit. Here are ways dry humping can give you that orgasm you truly deserve.

1. Doing a little prep work

Dry humping is like penetrative sex in that you might need a little foreplay to make an orgasm happen. You can excuse yourself to the restroom after you and your partner have been making out, but before you start grinding on each other. Take your time in the bathroom to rub your clit and get yourself close to orgasm. There's nothing wrong with you prepping yourself a little bit.

2. Choosing the appropriate clothes

You can have an orgasm with your clothes on, but it's going to be a lot harder if you're wearing super thick denim. The point is to put pressure on your clitoris, so if you're heading to bae's house and you know you'll be doing some dry humping, then wear something thin. The thinner the barrier to your clit is, the more likely you'll be able to get off.

3. Get into position

You need to find a position that helps you control the speed, position, and angle of how your clitoris is rubbing against your partner's body. Tilt your pelvis forward and then move your hips around until you find the best movement against the erection. You can also straddle your partner on the couch, which might make it easier to feel the pressure around your whole vulva.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng