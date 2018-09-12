news

From the best sex positions to unexplored erogenous zones, we are letting you in on some mind-blowing bedroom tricks.

Below are ways to give her the most mind-blowing orgasms tonight.

1. Mount up the pressure

She might feel like she wants to orgasm as soon as possible, but make her wait. Bringing her to the edge frequently will cause her arousal to spread throughout her whole body. When you do eventually let her climax it will be bigger and better than ever. However, be gentle as she will still be very sensitive after the first orgasm.

2. Play with various erogenous zones

Most women find it easiest to orgasm by massaging the clitoris, but if it's still sensitive from round one it might be best to know some other areas to focus on. You could try aiming for the famous G-spot. Doing the Doggy Style is one of the best sex positions for women and will help her reach the big-O quicker.

3. Playing with a new sex toy

Surprising her with a new sex toy can really turn things up in the bedroom and could increase her chances of having multiple orgasms.

4. Mix it up

Managing multiple sex acts in one session can help prolong her orgasm because the variation creates more tension and arousal. Start with your fingers and work up to oral sex. When she is really worked up, you can try the cowgirl sex position so she has control over her orgasm.