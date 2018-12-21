Blowjobs are fun, and it’s necessary to be as fair and giving with your partner as you would like them to be with you.

But sometimes, you’re tired, and you just want to get your partner off without a lot of effort. Below are some ways to give a great blowjob, the lazy way.

1. Ask your partner to play with themselves

The further they get themselves along their path to orgasm, the less work you have to do. Most people don’t masturbate in front of each other, so the originality of it can also work in your favour. You get to have an incredibly exciting and erotic experience rather than asking your partner, “Can you hurry things along?”

2. Lie on your back

This is a challenging position that gets uncomfortable quickly. Instead, try lying on your back, and having your partner straddle your face. Tell your partner to stay still, and let you do the work. A lot of people don’t do this position, so it will feel thrilling to your partner.

3. Try sitting

Get yourself cozy on a chair, sofa, or sitting on your bed with your back against the headboard. Ask your partner to stand or kneel in front of you, straddling you. You can stay comfortable while your partner does the majority of the work staying in position.

4. Use your hands

If you rely on your mouth too much, you’ll get tired pretty quickly. Your jaw will start to ache and your tongue will get tired. If you’re trying to get the penis far down your throat, you’re also likely to trigger your gag reflex.

