Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex

We know how tough it can be when it comes to giving your partner with a huge penis oral sex.

Giving a guy who has a big penis oral sex can be difficult, especially if you are not skilled at it. You might not know what to do with it since it’s so large, because you probably won’t be able to fit it all in your mouth and unless you’re a pro. Below are incredible ways to get you started.

1. Tongue swirling

So next time you want to pleasure your man orally, start by swirling your tongue around his shaft region and gently suck the tip of his shaft. As his arousal grows, lick the length of his penis, alternating between sweeping up-and-down strokes and circular motions. You'll really make his toes curl if you caress his balls as you tantalize his manhood with your tongue.

2. Make use of your hands

Your hands are your best friends when it comes to satisfying a guy with a big penis. Your hands can deliver a lot of sensation and can take on some of the load when other parts of your body can’t. Try giving him a hand job with both hands. Also, you can try using a very gentle twisting motion as you move up and down. Another way to satisfy him is by wrapping one or two hands around the base of his shaft and focus your attention on the head of his penis and his balls. You’ll be stimulating his entire shaft in one way or another, so he won’t feel like he’s missing anything. So there's no need to deep throat.

3. Be ready

The best way to avoid choking during oral is to put lots of saliva while licking him, the more saliva, the merrier. This is usually the best way for both of you to enjoy oral sex if you’re well endowed. Alternatively, you can also ask your partner to stimulate the base of his penis himself so you can concentrate more on sucking and licking the head of his penis.

4. Don't forget the rest of his body

The scrotum and testicles (balls) are particularly sensitive, and most men like them to be stimulated. Try lightly licking or touching his testicles during oral sex. He might also like them to be cradled gently in one of your hands. Some men go wild when you place your hand around the top of the scrotum and gently pull down.