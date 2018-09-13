Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex

Mr. Endowed Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex

Ladies, here's how to take your man's penis all in even though he's big.

  • Published:
Here's how to give a guy with a big penis oral sex play

Extra large penis.

(Bustle)

Related Articles

Climax Simple ways to have an orgasm with or without a partner
Contraceptives Reasons why condoms have expiration dates
Coitus One-minute fix that will lead to better sex instantly
How to Guide Know how to stimulate all your partner’s senses during sex
Masturbating Reasons it should be part of your self-care routine
Focused Sex Steamy tricks for staying in the moment during coitus

We know how tough it can be when it comes to giving your partner with a huge penis oral sex.

Giving a guy who has a big penis oral sex can be difficult, especially if you are not skilled at it. You might not know what to do with it since it’s so large, because you probably won’t be able to fit it all in your mouth and unless you’re a pro. Below are incredible ways to get you started.

1. Tongue swirling

So next time you want to pleasure your man orally, start by swirling your tongue around his shaft region and gently suck the tip of his shaft. As his arousal grows, lick the length of his penis, alternating between sweeping up-and-down strokes and circular motions. You'll really make his toes curl if you caress his balls as you tantalize his manhood with your tongue.

ALSO READ: Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina

2. Make use of your hands

Your hands are your best friends when it comes to satisfying a guy with a big penis. Your hands can deliver a lot of sensation and can take on some of the load when other parts of your body can’t. Try giving him a hand job with both hands. Also, you can try using a very gentle twisting motion as you move up and down. Another way to satisfy him is by wrapping one or two hands around the base of his shaft and focus your attention on the head of his penis and his balls. You’ll be stimulating his entire shaft in one way or another, so he won’t feel like he’s missing anything. So there's no need to deep throat.

3. Be ready

The best way to avoid choking during oral is to put lots of saliva while licking him, the more saliva, the merrier. This is usually the best way for both of you to enjoy oral sex if you’re well endowed. Alternatively, you can also ask your partner to stimulate the base of his penis himself so you can concentrate more on sucking and licking the head of his penis.

ALSO READ: 3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter

4. Don't forget the rest of his body

The scrotum and testicles (balls) are particularly sensitive, and most men like them to be stimulated. Try lightly licking or touching his testicles during oral sex. He might also like them to be cradled gently in one of your hands. Some men go wild when you place your hand around the top of the scrotum and gently pull down.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Vagina Here's how to lick the clitoris the right waybullet
2 For Men 3 best sex positions to make women orgasmbullet
3 Climax Here's how to give her the most mind-blowing orgasm of her lifebullet

Hot! Pulse

3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter
Coitus 3 sex positions to make your vagina feel tighter
Here's what she really thinks about your big penis
Big Cassava Here's what she really thinks about your big penis
Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina
Masturbation Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina
Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position
Oral Sex Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position