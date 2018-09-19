Here's how to get him clean before doing the nasty

news

You should put hygiene into consideration before doing the nasty. You want to scrub him all over and make sure he’s clean around his scrotum and underneath his foreskin if he’s uncircumcised.

So here things you can do tonight to get him clean and turned on.

1. You can join him in the shower while wearing a wet t-shirt

You can be sure he’s had sexual fantasies about seeing half-naked women wearing soaked wet white t-shirts, with their sumptuous breasts and erect nipples peeking out from underneath. So take advantage of this instant turn on and use it to get him squeaky clean before you go down on him, without him ever knowing.

2. Try using a new sexy smelling shower gel

Find a shower gel that you find completely rich and erotic. Surprise your man next time he’s in the shower by slipping in with him, bottle in hand. Smile sexily and tell him you got a new shower gel. I think it smells really good. Can I rub it all over your naked, wet body?” You probably won’t get a no and if it has a great scent, he’ll like it too.

3. Allow him to catch you touching yourself in the shower

Grab your favourite sex toy or use your fingers and head for a wet and wild masturbation session. You’ll start out solo, but with any luck, your man will join you before too long. Don’t be afraid to drop indirect hints about where you’re going, what you’re doing and how hot it will be for him to take a peek. Once he drops in on you, look truly surprised but don’t immediately close your legs or stop what you’re doing. Let him get an eyeful of the action going on before you look deeply into his eyes and tell him how much you wish it was him doing it do you. It won’t take much convincing for him to de-robe and hop in the shower with you.

