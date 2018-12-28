There are so many options ripe for pairing while looking for the perfect lube for sex.

Don’t just pick something random off the shelf. Here’s everything you need to know to make a smart selection. Lubricants are commonly characterized by their ingredients and some of them are listed below.

1. The silicone-based lube

The silicone-based lubes last longest, and feel the best against the skin. They’re nice and silky, without any tacky residue. Silicone-based lubes are great for anal sex and are safe to use with latex condoms. They can also be used in water, like in the shower. The downside of being so long-lasting is that soap and water can sometimes be required to fully remove silicone-based lubes from your skin and your sheets.

2. The water-based lube

They feel a little thinner and slipperier. They are extremely easy to clean up. Water-based lubes are compatible with silicone sex toys and with latex condoms. They wash away too easily to be used in the tub or shower, and they’re also not great for anal sex. Water-based lubes don’t last as long as silicone lubes, and they can feel a bit sticky, so they may require multiple applications.

3. The oil-based lube

The oil-based lubricant includes things like coconut oil and olive oil. They can be a nice option for people who are extremely sensitive to chemicals, but they should be thoroughly washed to avoid the risk of infection. Oils should also never be used with latex condoms.

So, this knowledge should give you a good sense of the type of lube that is most compatible with your sex life. It’s usually best to make your selections based on what activities are part of your sexual routine.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng