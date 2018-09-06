Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Here's how to feel confident when you're 69-ing

Oral Sex Here's how to feel confident when you're 69-ing

We know it can be a little awkward when going down on each other.

  • Published:
Here's how to feel confident when you're 69-ing play

Oral sex.

(Oral sex academy)

Related Articles

For Men Things your woman wants you to do with her ass during sex
Coitus Here are 5 most underrated sex positions
Solo Sex 3 ways to make masturbation even better
Climax 5 easy ways to give her a clitoral orgasm
For Men How to deal with sacking during sex
Vulva 3 hard truths about your vagina that you should know

The 69 position might not currently be in your sexual bucket list, and we get why.

Positioning yourself comfortably when you're going at it head-to-crotch is challenging. So finding a rhythm and getting in sync sexually with your partner can feel like a lost course. But we're here to remind you of the awesome positives. This position allows you and your partner to indulge in simultaneous sensations and experience your bodies up close and personal. Here's how to lose that self-consciousness, get more comfortable, and make the most of this super erotic position.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 most underrated sex positions

1. Think of it as foreplay                                                           

Rather than making 69 the main event, view it as foreplay and use it to build arousal and anticipation. This way, there’s less pressure to orgasm, and you can have fun figuring out how to make your bodies fit together.

2. Concentrate on your satisfaction

You should be getting lost in how good your partner is making you feel in the moment. If you are caught up in the intimate exchange and anxiety, you will miss all the great sensations and pleasure that come with the position. Obsessing over how you look during 69 is a form of "spectatoring," a term coined to describe the way many people imagine how they appear and might be perceived during sex from a third-party viewpoint. But how you feel and the way it draws you closer to your partner is what makes sex great.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to make her orgasms better

3. Try a revised version of 69

Instead of 69 with you spread out on top of your partner feeling exposed, try it on your sides: Prop up your elbow to support your body weight, open your legs enough for your partner to have access to your vagina, and use your other hand to steady yourself as you pleasure your partner. Your butt won't feel like it's on display, and you'll be more comfortable.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 For Men Things your woman wants you to do with her ass during sexbullet
2 Solo Sex 3 ways to make masturbation even betterbullet
3 Vagina Easy ways to stimulate the clitorisbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 amazing things he wants you to do with his penis
For Ladies 5 amazing things he wants you to do with his penis
Here's how to please your man tonight
For ladies Here's how to please your man tonight
3 oral sex positions that make it easy for you to reach orgasm
Coitus 3 oral sex positions that make it easy for you to reach orgasm
Here are 5 most overrated sex positions
Coitus Here are 5 most overrated sex positions