Here's how to feel confident when you're 69-ing

news

The 69 position might not currently be in your sexual bucket list, and we get why.

Positioning yourself comfortably when you're going at it head-to-crotch is challenging. So finding a rhythm and getting in sync sexually with your partner can feel like a lost course. But we're here to remind you of the awesome positives. This position allows you and your partner to indulge in simultaneous sensations and experience your bodies up close and personal. Here's how to lose that self-consciousness, get more comfortable, and make the most of this super erotic position.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 most underrated sex positions

1. Think of it as foreplay

Rather than making 69 the main event, view it as foreplay and use it to build arousal and anticipation. This way, there’s less pressure to orgasm, and you can have fun figuring out how to make your bodies fit together.

2. Concentrate on your satisfaction

You should be getting lost in how good your partner is making you feel in the moment. If you are caught up in the intimate exchange and anxiety, you will miss all the great sensations and pleasure that come with the position. Obsessing over how you look during 69 is a form of "spectatoring," a term coined to describe the way many people imagine how they appear and might be perceived during sex from a third-party viewpoint. But how you feel and the way it draws you closer to your partner is what makes sex great.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to make her orgasms better

3. Try a revised version of 69

Instead of 69 with you spread out on top of your partner feeling exposed, try it on your sides: Prop up your elbow to support your body weight, open your legs enough for your partner to have access to your vagina, and use your other hand to steady yourself as you pleasure your partner. Your butt won't feel like it's on display, and you'll be more comfortable.