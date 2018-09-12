Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position

news

The 69 sex position is one of the most interesting ways to give and receive oral sex because both partners get to give and receive at the same time.

However, the reverse 69 sex position is a great way to turn things around in the bedroom.

Here's how to do it

The reverse 69 oral sex position is a favourite among many couples because it allows both partners to give and experience oral sex simultaneously.

In the Reverse 69 sex position, the female partner lies on a flat surface on their back, and the male partner straddles his lover’s face, facing towards her feet. He then leans down and performs oral sex on her while simultaneously receiving it.

And this position can be done on the floor, couch, bed, reclining chair, outdoors, anywhere you can both comfortably lie down.

Reverse 69 is a great way for a woman to receive oral sex when her partner is reluctant to go down on her without getting anything in return.

Guys like the idea of being able to receive oral sex at the same time they give it because for some men, giving oral sex isn’t enjoyable if their penis is not being stimulated in some way. Reverse 69 is an excellent solution to this problem.