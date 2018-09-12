Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position

Oral Sex Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position

The reverse 69 sex position is a great way to switch things up.

  • Published:
Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position play

Oral sex.

(Click)

Related Articles

For Men 3 best sex positions to make women orgasm
Coitus 3 common sex positions that you shouldn’t try
Erectile Dysfunction 3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection
Climax 3 easy ways to give her a blended orgasm
Naughty Secrets 3 erotic sex positions to spice up the most boring bedroom
Coitus 3 best positions for standing up sex

The 69 sex position is one of the most interesting ways to give and receive oral sex because both partners get to give and receive at the same time.

However, the reverse 69 sex position is a great way to turn things around in the bedroom.

Here's how to do it

The reverse 69 oral sex position is a favourite among many couples because it allows both partners to give and experience oral sex simultaneously.

ALSO READ: 3 best sex positions to make women orgasm

In the Reverse 69 sex position, the female partner lies on a flat surface on their back, and the male partner straddles his lover’s face, facing towards her feet. He then leans down and performs oral sex on her while simultaneously receiving it.

Here's how to do the reverse 69 sex position play

The reverse 69

(Funnyadultgamesplay)

 

And this position can be done on the floor, couch, bed, reclining chair, outdoors, anywhere you can both comfortably lie down.

ALSO READ: Here are 3 easy ways to increase your penis without surgery

Reverse 69 is a great way for a woman to receive oral sex when her partner is reluctant to go down on her without getting anything in return.

Guys like the idea of being able to receive oral sex at the same time they give it because for some men, giving oral sex isn’t enjoyable if their penis is not being stimulated in some way. Reverse 69 is an excellent solution to this problem.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Cowgirl Sexy things he wants you to do while riding himbullet
2 Erotica How Kunle made it rain on me Part 3 (R-18+)bullet
3 For Men Here's how to turn a girl onbullet

Hot! Pulse

Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina
Masturbation Here are 3 ways to make it feel more like a vagina
Here's how to lick the clitoris the right way
Vagina Here's how to lick the clitoris the right way
Here's how to give her the most mind-blowing orgasm of her life
Climax Here's how to give her the most mind-blowing orgasm of her life
3 best sex positions to make women orgasm
For Men 3 best sex positions to make women orgasm