Here's how to delay ejaculation naturally

news

Having premature ejaculation can totally wreck your sex life completely if you don’t get control over it.

There are many forms of sexual dysfunction that occur among men, and nothing is more exhausting than premature ejaculation. But the good news is also that premature ejaculation is the easiest to treat among all male sexual problems. Below are major ways to delay ejaculation naturally.

ALSO READ: 3 reasons women hate giving a blowjob

1. Mental control

The very thoughts that run through your mind during sex will affect your sexual restraint. Some guys allow the sensations of intercourse to rule over their head and that is a quick way to blow early. So, you must learn how to control your arousal right from the beginning. This can be achieved by not concentrating on intercourse but on the entire sexual experience.

2. Understanding your ejaculatory process

Arousal control is key to keep premature ejaculation in check. And before you can control your arousal, you have to understand how it works. In summary, your body goes through 4 key stages of response during sex. The first stage involves “excitement” when your penis starts to fill with blood and becomes erect. The second stage occurs when your penis is fully erect and you feel relaxed and under control. Stage 3 is when intense sensations begin to wrap your penis and you are about to explode. This leads into the final stage where ejaculation takes place.

ALSO READ: 3 things you need before giving a handjob

3. Retrieve physical control

Training your ejaculatory muscles is important for improving physical control. By strengthening the proper set of muscles, you are able to keep them relaxed at all times even with the most intense sexual stimulation. So, there's no better time to start than now.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng