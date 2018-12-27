However, if you are on the smaller side, there are a few things you can do to work with what you have.

Below are ways to handle your penis size stress.

1. Be really good at foreplay

Concentrate on improving your manual stimulation and oral sex abilities. These skills are particularly valued since she’s far more likely to orgasm from manual or oral stimulation than she is from intercourse.

2. Look for sex positions that are good for your penis size

If you sleep with a woman, it’s usually best to have her keep her legs together, which creates a tighter fit. Having her legs up in the air can also help you stay inside. When you have intercourse, focus more on grinding than on in-and-out thrusting.

3. You can also use a cock ring

A cock ring can help your penis feel larger by trapping blood in your shaft. To use one, you get erect, then put the ring around the base of your penis. Some models are designed to wrap around your testicles as well.

4. Using a penis extender also works

If you really want the experience of having a longer penis, you can buy penis extenders. These products slip over your penis like a condom, increasing your size. They’re usually studded for additional stimulation for your partner. Make sure you get one made of out medical-grade, body-safe silicone.

