Here's how to become comfortable talking about sex

There are plenty of people out there who have never had a single honest conversation with a partner about their intimate relationship.

If you’re a total sexual communication beginner, here are some d steps to help you get started.

1. Start small with basic words

Start with the most basic of basics. Write a list of all the words that feel embarrassing to you like- penis, vagina. Pick one to start with, then say it to yourself inside your head. Repeat it over and over and over until it starts to feel boring. Then say it out loud, repeating again until it starts to feel ridiculously straightforward. Next, try looking at yourself in a mirror as you say the words.

2. Now try sentences

You can also start trying out full sentences. If you’re having a hard time stringing your words together, here’s some inspiration: Make requests, like "I want you to touch my breasts." Give feedback, like "fuck me harder."

3. Pick the right time to bring it up

The next step is to start talking to your partner if you currently have one. The hardest time to talk about sex is right before or right after the act itself, so try to avoid those times. Try initiating a conversation when the two of you are hanging out, not doing anything in particular. It also helps if you’re both relaxed and in relatively good moods.

4. Talk about talking

Start by telling your partner what it’s like for you to even attempt this conversation. Say something along the lines of "I want to talk about our sex life. It’s nothing bad, I just want to challenge myself to talk about it openly, because I’ve never done it before. It’s really embarrassing for me to even bring this up, so do you think you can try to be extra supportive?" You can even text or email that to your partner beforehand.

5. Cheer yourself on

Acknowledge every little step you take, and congratulate yourself for being brave. You’re doing something that many people never allow themselves to do.

