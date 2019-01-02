So you want to know what jelqing is, how it’s done, is it safe and does it work.

We’ve got you covered. We’re telling you all there is to know about the pros and cons of jelqing.

1. What is jelqing?

Jelqing is a form of manual stretching designed to lengthen the penis and make your erections stronger. Jelqing is a technique used on the penis that can be best compared to milking a cow.

2. How is jelqing performed?

Start by getting your penis nice and warm. You can do this with a heating pad or a warm cloth. Next, gently stretch your penis forward, to the right, to the left, and down below. Lubricate your hand for easy jelqing. Pull your hand forward toward the head of the penis. Repeat this process for 5 to 10 minutes a day, 3 times a week.

3. Is jelqing safe?

Since we’re talking about the yanking, pulling, and stretching of the base of the penis, it shouldn’t surprise you to know that there are a couple risk factors involved with jelqing. Some side effects of jelqing include permanent tearing of penis tissues, discolouration or scarring, capillary ruptures, and sometimes, this technique may even lessen the effectiveness of your boner!

4. Does jelqing work?

Unfortunately, aside from many men’s internet claims that they’ve achieved great results from consistent jelqing, there really isn’t any scientific evidence available to prove that this penis exercise actually works. Much like other ridiculous penis enlargement techniques *such as the penis pump*, some men say it isn’t worth a try, while other’s swear by their enhanced length and girth!

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng