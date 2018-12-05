Here are things you shouldn't do when cleaning your vagina

news

Not only does the vagina make sex and masturbating feel hot, they allow us to go to the bathroom, but they can birth children, and they can clean themselves.

Really, washing your vagina is about balance. Doing it too much, or with the wrong products, can cause irritation and possibly lead to issues like yeast infections. Take a look at things you should not do when cleaning your vagina.

1. Rubbing it too hard

You might like to get a bit rough when you're fingering yourself, but cleansing isn't the time to get handsy. Save the rough stuff for later and gently massage your vagina when washing it. Too much rubbing could actually cause irritation down there, especially if you're doing it with a harsh soap that you shouldn't be using down there.

2. Putting soap up it

You shouldn't be putting products in or up areas of your vagina you cannot see. Don't even do it if the products are meant for your vagina. Your vagina cleans itself and maintains a low pH to keep the bacteria balance right. If you start introducing other stuff, it can throw the bacteria levels off, causing trouble.

3. Using products that actually aren't meant for your vagina

You know it might seem annoying to buy another product, but it's better than using any old thing then having to buy creams to treat an infection. Those scented soaps, body washes, shampoos, and conditioners are not meant for your delicate vagina. The fragrances and ingredients in them could disrupt the bacteria, leading to sensitivity or even infections.

