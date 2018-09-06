Here are 5 most overrated sex positions

news

What works for you might be something your friend will never try again. And of course, how much fun you have between the sheets highly depends on who you’re with.

Below are the 5 most overrated sex positions.

1. The 69

In reality, the 69 position is just two bodies trying to get everything to line up and failing, or the pieces finally do line up but one of you gets too lost in it and can't really function on the giving end. How can you get off when you feel like you’re being suffocated and gagged at the same time? No, thanks.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to make masturbation even better

2. Anal sex

In this position, you can't just start jack-hammering away, you have to really go slowly and work together on it. Not to mention you need a lot of lube, more than you would think you need. However, lots of people love it, but people still need to stop thinking this is the sex ultimate.

3. Beach sex

There's a lot of planning involved and if you don't bring a towel, you're going to have sand up in areas where sand should never be. Not to mention you're running the risk of sand crabs getting up in your vagina.

4. Doggy style

This one can be fun, it's also really hard to make it feel remotely intimate. Even if you're having sex with someone you super love, you still mostly end up feeling like a literal dog. Not saying that can't be fun, but it's definitely not a "this position will make everyone feel awesome always" position.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 most underrated sex positions

5. The standing-up sex position

Unless your guy is made of pure muscle, he probably can't hold you in the air for a prolonged period of time while you guys bone, so standing-up sex is just a series of constant adjustments and mutual attempts to grip something for better leverage.