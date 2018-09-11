Here are 5 most common penis shapes

news

The dick size is something that many men think about, but have you ever thought about the shape of your penis?

When it comes to your full package down there, every man is different. While you may think size is the only thing that differs, there can also be big changes in shape. Below are 5 different penis shapes.

1. Pencil-shaped

The pencil-shaped penis shape is defined as very long and normally slimmer than the standard. It tends to be a normal size the whole way down the shaft and is more curved at the head.

2. Cone-shaped

Those who have pointed penises may struggle with health problems. The cone shape is associated with phimosis, which is a state that causes the foreskin to contract. This can prevent the skin from being retracted and can cause soreness and swelling.

3. Banana-shaped

While it’s common for the penis to curve slightly to the left or right when erect. But if the bend is more significant, it could be a sign that something is wrong. If you experience pain in your groin or notice a loss of length or size, it’s important to contact your doctor.

4. The hammer

The hammer shape, which is also described as the mushroom, can sometimes make it hard for dudes to keep it up. This is a narrow base widening to a very wide glans – gravity makes it more difficult for this type of erect penis to lift skyward on erection.

5. Cucumber-shaped

Guys that are well endowed may compare themselves to this vegetable. This is because it is thicker than the usual penis and usually in the 5 to an 8-inch bracket.