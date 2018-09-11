Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Here are 5 most common penis shapes

Super D Here are 5 most common penis shapes

Read on to see which objects best represents your penis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are 5 most common penis shapes play

Penis shapes.

(Tesstesst)

Related Articles

The D What exactly is blue balls and how does this happen?
Ejaculation Weird things you never knew about semen
Full Hand Penetration What exactly is fisting and how to handle it like a pro?
The D Reasons your partner can't stay hard
Vulva These are the 3 types of vagina men love
Sex What exactly is teabagging and how to do it like a pro?

The dick size is something that many men think about, but have you ever thought about the shape of your penis?

When it comes to your full package down there, every man is different. While you may think size is the only thing that differs, there can also be big changes in shape. Below are 5 different penis shapes.

1. Pencil-shaped

The pencil-shaped penis shape is defined as very long and normally slimmer than the standard. It tends to be a normal size the whole way down the shaft and is more curved at the head.

Here are 5 most common penis shapes play

pencil-shaped

(The telegraph)

 

ALSO READ: 3 moves that make him feel bigger

2. Cone-shaped

Those who have pointed penises may struggle with health problems. The cone shape is associated with phimosis, which is a state that causes the foreskin to contract. This can prevent the skin from being retracted and can cause soreness and swelling.

Here are 5 most common penis shapes play

Cone-shaped

(Dailymail)

 

3. Banana-shaped

While it’s common for the penis to curve slightly to the left or right when erect. But if the bend is more significant, it could be a sign that something is wrong. If you experience pain in your groin or notice a loss of length or size, it’s important to contact your doctor.

Here are 5 most common penis shapes play

Banana-shaped

(Blackdoctor)

 

ALSO READ: Here are 3 uncommon orgasms women have

4. The hammer

The hammer shape, which is also described as the mushroom, can sometimes make it hard for dudes to keep it up. This is a narrow base widening to a very wide glans – gravity makes it more difficult for this type of erect penis to lift skyward on erection.

Here are 5 most common penis shapes play

The hammer

(Jets nation forum)

 

5. Cucumber-shaped

Guys that are well endowed may compare themselves to this vegetable. This is because it is thicker than the usual penis and usually in the 5 to an 8-inch bracket.

Here are 5 most common penis shapes play

Cucumber-shaped

(Dailymail)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Sex Position Here's how to make the doggy style more intimatebullet
2 Cowgirl Sexy things he wants you to do while riding himbullet
3 Boobs How to get more pleasure from your breasts during sexbullet

Hot! Pulse

3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection
Erectile Dysfunction 3 daily tasks that could be wrecking your erection
3 moves that make him feel bigger
Small Penis 3 moves that make him feel bigger
Here are 3 uncommon orgasms women have
Climax Here are 3 uncommon orgasms women have
How to have the best morning sex for more intimate pleasure
For Starters How to have the best morning sex for more intimate pleasure