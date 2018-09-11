Here are 3 uncommon orgasms women have

news

While it’s true that those of us with vaginas have a lower orgasm rate than the penis-havers out there, it’s also true that the erectile tissue in a female body is spread out over a larger area, meaning more erogenous zones for you to enjoy and more ways to reach orgasm.

There are different ways that an orgasm can be reached. We have the clitoral, vaginal, nipples, mental orgasms and so many more! However, below are 3 uncommon orgasms women have.

1. The anal orgasm

There are shared nerves from the anterior wall of the rectum to the vagina, so for vagina owners, it may be possible for sexual arousal to occur from rectal stimulation. Plus the legs of the clitoris stretch all the way back to the anus, so backdoor stimulation can fire up the clit too. You can try easing into anal play by inserting a finger first so that you can be the giver and receiver. Use lots of lube, too, and work your way in slowly.

2. A-spot orgasm

This is found toward the end of the vaginal canal. The tissue itself is very similar in physiological arousal pattern to the male prostate—it can engorge with blood, becoming slightly bigger during sex, so the penis massages it during intercourse. The best way to activate the A-spot is through rear-entry.

3. C-spot orgasm

The C-spot is your cervix and involves nerve endings located in the cervix and around the uterus. However, heavy thrusting with a particularly well-endowed partner may hurt, so communicate about how cervical stimulation feels for you. The key to a cervical orgasm is the build-up. You have a better chance of achieving one— and of enjoying pleasurable, rather than painful, C-spot sensations— if you’re very turned on. So, save deep penetration until you’re close to climax, and then have your partner thrust so that they hit your cervix.