The idea behind edging is that your partner will bring you right on the edge of orgasm and then stop completely.

Just remember that it may take some time and lots of practice before you get the technique done flawlessly.

1. Using lubricant

Assuming you didn’t need to use lube using the first method, doing so now will be much more pleasurable because of the slick and smooth feeling it gives. It helps stimulate your clitoris faster, which is a good thing for women who need a bit more time to get into the mood.

2. Using a vibrator

The tricky part about using a vibrator is that the sensations you feel will be significantly more intense than it would have been using your hands or your partner’s hands. A good tip, when using a vibrator for edging would be to use a low setting or a vibrator that doesn’t gyrate or have only one setting.

3. Dry humping

This method is quite useful for the more adventurous individuals. An over-the-pants edging session might take longer, but those who prefer doing it in locations where there is a greater risk of getting caught might be able to orgasm faster. The best place to try this would be in your car. Nothing illegal about scratching down there.

