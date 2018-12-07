Can self-stimulation kill your sex drive?

news

There are still a lot of misunderstandings that go along with female masturbation. One common fear among young women is how masturbating can affect their sex life.

This is because there are a lot of masturbation stories out there, and one of them is that masturbating too much can kill your sex drive and make you not want to have sex with another person anymore.

Masturbating won’t ruin your sex drive and dry you up down there. In fact, it will probably make your sex life better. When you masturbate, your body releases chemicals like dopamine and oxytocin, both of which help get you in the mood for sex. So, if you want to masturbate before getting it on, you should! It will make the actual sex more fun!

Your brain will actually get so used to this release of chemicals that happens when you orgasm that it won’t really matter how you are getting that stimulation. Your body will get addicted to the feeling and it will feel good whether you’re having sex or masturbating.

Having sexy times on your own can also help you discover what you like. If you masturbate a lot, you’ll get to know your body and what goes on down there. You’ll learn what feels great and what doesn’t feel so good.

You’ll figure out what spot always gets you to orgasm and what’s more tricky for you. If you find that you aren’t horny when you are trying to get it on with your partner, don’t assume that it’s because you masturbated. You might have some sort of hormone imbalance that will interfere with your sex life. You might just be tired and cranky. Maybe you’re just not in the mood.

