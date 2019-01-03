Irrespective of the name, the doggy position has the female on all fours with her man entering her from behind, and most men love it.

Not only do men have a great view of your rear end, but many say it takes less effort and they’re able to enter you deeper than in other positions. But women, on the other hand, seem to have a not so good relationship with doggy-style. Many women find this position not only impersonal but also completely the wrong build for their anatomy. Here's how to make doggy style work for you

1. Change your positions until you find what you’re looking for

Changing positions can make all the difference when it comes to doggy style. For example, you may find doggy a little more romantic if he enters you while you’re lying on your stomach. This way he’s able to caress and kiss you while the magic’s happening, not to mention it’s way easier for him to reach around and play with your clit while he goes at it.

2. Dirty talk

Doggy style is one of those positions that make you feel completely dirty, likely due to its impersonal nature. Embracing a little dirty talk while you do the deed will make it feel that much naughtier.

3. By getting your hair pulled

Much like talking dirty, having your hair pulled while engaging on all fours is totally sexy. Not too hard, though! Put your hair in a tight ponytail and have your guy use them as dirty reigns, while you go at it for the ultimate slutty experience.

4. It’s all about penetrating

Have your guy use shallow, quick thrusts instead of long, deep penetration while you do the deed. Due to the sensitivity of the opening of the vagina, having your boyfriend do shallow thrusts will not only allow him to last a little longer, but it’ll also do wonders to tickle your sweet spot.

5. Try to go slow

Not many people stop to think that doggy style can actually be a romantic experience, rather than a dirty one, but going slow can make all the difference. Not only does slowing his pace and throwing in a few sweet caresses onto your back here and there make this more of a sweet embrace, but it also encourages your guy to take his time.

