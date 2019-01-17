When you’re aiming for the orgasms, we know they can seem difficult or even entirely impossible to complete.

But below are ways to have better orgasms tonight.

1. Concentrate on foreplay

For an amazing bedroom finish, it’s no different. Choosing the right kind of foreplay can make all the difference. Foreplay is awesome, and both men and women love it. Before any strenuous physical activity, it's important to be properly warmed up. So why not extend the pre-intercourse fun for as long as you can?

2. Using lubricant

You might want to consider lube as a necessity rather than just an added bonus. It will be way easier to orgasm if you are well lubed up.

3. Practice Solo

Your chances of climaxing with a partner will be much higher once you’ve already figured out how to do it by yourself. Experiment with a solo session to find out exactly what pushes you over the edge. The better you know your own body, the better your orgasms will be.

4. Get the right gear

Sometimes a mind-blowing orgasm is just one battery-operated sex toy away. Use them solo or with your partner for an even more explosive finish.

5. Exercise

Staying fit won’t just make you more confident about yourself in the sack: Regular exercisers report being more sexually satisfied. Try these exercises for better sex and your body will be so ready for tonight.

