Penises come in various forms and sizes, the penis is such a magical, beautiful thing. While it can have a boner, it doesn’t really have any bone in it.

Depending on how it fits in the underpants, the penis can boast a lot of shapes and sizes. Below are some types of penises that you may encounter.

1. The breeder

We all know this as one of the two most-prominent classifications of the penis. This is the more discreet type, because you never know just how long and big it can go unless you go all the way with the guy. At first, it might seem small, but rub it just a little and it grows 2 to 3 times its flaccid size.

2. The drizzle

You may have stolen below-the-belt glances at that obviously well-endowed colleague, but come Christmas party, you both get raunchy back in his place, and you find out that’s all there is to it. The shower or drizzle types are really showy, but when they get hard, the initial size and length isn’t any different.

3. Banana

They may be dangling straight out when flaccid, but when they get hard, they bend down. This may make it appear small, but try it out for size; you might be surprised by how perfectly it rubs against your clitoris, and even your G-spot, with every thrust. Be careful doing the doggy, though. You may end up walking weird afterward.

4. Thor

We called this penis type Thor because it’s shaped like a hammer. The head is big and the shaft is small, like a mushroom. This dick is perfect for touching the entirety of your vaginal walls—and, with shallow thrusts, your G-spot.

5. Chode

Though it can be very broad and typically stands at 4 to 5 inches, it can be very pleasurable, as it will satisfactorily fill every nook and cranny of your vagina. With deep thrusts, you can achieve maximum climax with this little fellow. Just be sure to have enough lubrication.

