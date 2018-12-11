5 strong handjob tips that will give him explosive orgasms

news

You may be wondering what the best hand job technique is and the truth is - there is no perfect technique.

So if you think that one hand job tip will work every time on every guy, then you are wrong. Luckily, below are a few handjob techniques your man will enjoy if you do it right.

1. Using your hands

Of course, the most important part of learning how to give a good hand job is your hands. So before you even get to giving your man a hand job, make sure your hands are soft and smooth so that they provide maximum pleasure.

2. Touch inside with mild fingers

After rubbing your man outside his trousers for a while, you will then want to move inside. You will need to unzip his trousers and pull them down along with his briefs too. You may be eager to start giving him a hand job the minute you see his penis, but at this stage, it’s still a good idea to keep teasing him and building anticipation. So, instead of just grabbing his penis and starting to give him a hand job, move your fingertips gently over it.

3. The precum play

His precum is the perfect lube, so it will make the sensations from your fingertips even more intense. The longer you build up to foreplay, the more likely your man will start producing precum. So, don’t be surprised by a lack of precum if you suddenly launch into giving him a hand job.

4. Soft claw

This time you’ll be keeping your fingertips together as you lower your hand onto the head of his penis. Your fingertips will touch it first. Then allow your fingertips to spread out over the head of his penis as you lower it further down. You can focus everything on the head of his penis, or you can move your fingers further down to his shaft too.

5. double handed

You do this by placing one hand on his shaft, jerking it up and down. The other will be focused on the head of his penis. Keeping your fingers loose, run the tips of them over the head and then back again.Use the tip of one finger to make small circles around the tip of his penis. You can replace the hand that is stimulating the top of his penis with your tongue.

