Sex addiction is more than just loving sex. It is a necessary behavior that involves loss of control, failed attempts to stop, and continuous inappropriate sexual behavior despite negative consequences.

But then, like with any other addiction, there are ways to overcome it. Here's how to handle and overcome your sexual addiction

1. Admit that there is something wrong

Firstly, you should first determine if you really do have an addiction. Liking sex or wanting to always have sex with your partner or spouse is different from actually being addicted to sex. Look out for signs like Constantly seeking out one-night stands, dating multiple people simultaneously to have more sex and excessive use of pornography.

2. Look at the cause

You should take an honest look at what has caused it. Sex addicts often use sex as a way to cope with events that are happening in their lives, such as a loss of a loved one or failure at work. After consideration, you may realize that you have underlying issues such as an abusive or traumatic childhood, or problems with dealing with stressful situations, etc.

3. Promise to make positive changes

Now that you have come to terms with your sexual addiction and how it affects your life, you have to make a commitment to change. Know that you cannot go on living the way you do because you will only go into a downward spiral. Think about what you want to change in your daily routine, so you can avoid the cravings and stop yourself from giving in to your compulsions.

4. Evaluate your daily behaviour

Take a look at when you usually crave sex, or when you usually want to masturbate or watch pornography. Do your actions give you a high? How often must you repeat an action to satisfy your craving? Take a look at what your actions have done to you or to the people around you. Consider the consequences of your actions and what else could happen if you continue your ways.

5. Find help

Like many addictions such as drug addiction or alcohol addiction, you may also need help from professionals. Often, sex addiction can get so out of hand that you cannot change on your own. You may try to quit many times and still fail easily. Seeking help from your family can be a good idea, however, they may not have a full grasp of your condition. In this case, you may need to talk to a therapist to help you open up about your issues and triggers, as well as guide you as you try to abstain from sex-related behaviour.

